DeFi Yield Protocol Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00004012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $699,382.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,822,742 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

