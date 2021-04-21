DeFinition 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. DeFinition has a market cap of $2.67 million and $43.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00275167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $575.15 or 0.01030232 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.51 or 0.00660091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,705.34 or 0.99781554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

