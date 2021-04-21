Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,082,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,082.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit