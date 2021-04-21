Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,082,500 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 15th total of 825,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,082.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $171.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.