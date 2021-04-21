Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $7,559,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,619,197.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,493 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Jet Capital Investors L P grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 430,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

