Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $12.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $480.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,108.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.