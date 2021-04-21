Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.26.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $186.52. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock worth $92,893,764 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

