Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 31,957 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,989 call options.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE:DB opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,435,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,585,000 after purchasing an additional 380,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.