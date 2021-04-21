Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Buy

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 86.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 107,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CommScope by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 534,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 68,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at $29,365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

