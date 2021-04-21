Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,375. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

