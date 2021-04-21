Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,375. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
