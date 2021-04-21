Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LHA. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.36 ($8.66).

ETR LHA opened at €10.09 ($11.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.43 and its 200-day moving average is €10.06. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

