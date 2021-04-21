Diamant Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ping Identity comprises about 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 65.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ping Identity by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ping Identity by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ping Identity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,792. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

