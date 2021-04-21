Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

