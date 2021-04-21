Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,151,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.97. The company has a market capitalization of $501.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $177.11.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

