DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 108,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,212,044 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.58.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.