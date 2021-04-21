Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average is $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

