DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 142.85% from the company’s previous close.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.59 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

