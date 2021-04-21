Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.77 Million

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post $92.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.73 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $41.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $391.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.37 million to $392.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $403.54 million, with estimates ranging from $401.90 million to $405.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,007. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

