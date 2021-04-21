Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 687,344 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $42,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

