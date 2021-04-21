Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.83 Million Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $41,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 514,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE RDY opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.