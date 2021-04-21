Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.31% of ALLETE worth $42,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ALLETE by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 172,739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ALLETE by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

