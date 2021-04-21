Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 170,858 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.72% of Perdoceo Education worth $41,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

PRDO opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $820.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

