Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

