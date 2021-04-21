Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.73% from the company’s current price.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Diversey stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

