DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,150 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $341.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $187.98 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

