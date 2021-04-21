DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,088 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.