DnB Asset Management AS Buys 56,605 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,605 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

