DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

