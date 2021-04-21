DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Shares of SPG opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

