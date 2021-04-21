Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $218.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.65. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

