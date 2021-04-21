Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 631 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

ECL stock opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.56 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

