Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $597,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

