Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

