Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average is $211.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

