Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 675 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $280.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.28. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

