DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded down 96.6% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $13,946.17 and approximately $28.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00073897 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003364 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

