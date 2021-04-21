DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 202,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,215,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.