Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 3,703,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,617,512. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,854. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

