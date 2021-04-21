DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DITHF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $$5.50 during trading on Wednesday. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,170. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

