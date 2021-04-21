Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.