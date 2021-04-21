Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 24,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 39,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

DPMLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Dundee Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

