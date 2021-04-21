DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 509,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $545.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.