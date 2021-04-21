Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries comprises 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $1,466,056. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

