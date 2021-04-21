Eagle Ridge Investment Management Invests $267,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.38. 474,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,583,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

