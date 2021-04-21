Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 209 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,923,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. 1,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,310. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $83.56.

