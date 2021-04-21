East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading Up 0.1%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 116,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 71,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

