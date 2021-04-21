East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESSC stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. East Stone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 974,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,626,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,375,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 962,022 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.