Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

EBC opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,903,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.