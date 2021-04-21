easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

