easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

