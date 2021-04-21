Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Echo Global Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of 132.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

In other news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.