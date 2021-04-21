Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $242.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

